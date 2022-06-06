STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu’s first model school for civil service aspirants to come up in Coimbatore

According to sources, the model school in RS Puram will be similar to the one witnessed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in New Delhi with his Delhi counterpart.

RS Puram Corporation Deaf and Dumb high school | Express

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

Coimbatore is all set to become the first district in the state to get a dedicated model school for higher secondary students who are preparing for competitive exams. Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) will convert the RS Puram Corporation Deaf and Dumb high school into a residential model school with state of the art modern facilities. The civic body will be executing the project at a cost of Rs 6.5 crores under the Namaku Namay scheme with private and CSR funding of Rs 2.2 crores.

The Corporation high school for deaf and dumb located in ward 72 of RS Puram at West Zone is spread across 1.23 acres. It is proposed to build additional classrooms & smart classes in the west block of the school, Physics & Chemistry labs in the North block, linking bridges, bedrooms and restrooms for girls on the first & second floors of the South block, a separate hostel block with 2 floors for boys in the Southern part of the campus, playgrounds, swimming pool, food court, pathways, entertainment rooms and renovation of the existing & damaged classrooms.

Speaking to TNIE, Civic body's Education, Parks and Playgrounds committee chairperson N Malathi said that the proposed model school will house around 280 to 300 students and will start functioning from next academic year.

"In the previous year, a total of 22 students were pursuing education in the Corporation Deaf and Dumb high school of which 10 had recently written their class 10 board exams and will be moving out. Of the remaining 12 students, 4 had already dropped out of school due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, the rest of the 8 students have been shifted to 4 nearby schools for the model school works," she added.

CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said, " Class 10 toppers from across the state will be selected for enrolling in this model school where the students will be given quality coaching and will be trained for competitive exams such as NEET, JEE, CAT, etc., and to get admission in the top institutions of the country." The works of the school are likely to begin soon, she said

