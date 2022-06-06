STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Will solve all issues and unite the AIADMK’

Addressing the media, Sasikala said, “The immediate beneficiary of a split in AIADMK will be none other than the DMK.

VILLUPURAM:  Members of the AIADMK who oppose my leadership are either working for the DMK or indirectly supporting them, said former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala while speaking at an event in Tindivanam on Sunday. 

Addressing the media, Sasikala said, “The immediate beneficiary of a split in AIADMK will be none other than the DMK. But I will solve all issues in our party and unite it soon.” Alleging that the police department has become a spectator to criminal activities, she stated, “Decentralisation of powers in the police force has set back the department. Police are not taking action to control criminal activities.” 

“Moreover, all schemes related to social welfare of the people have already been delivered by our late leader and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. So it is unclear what the present CM considers his social welfare schemes. There is no Dravidan model as they claim,” said Sasikala.  Talking about her comeback in the party, she said she will take leadership of the AIADMK soon and lead the party to victory in the next State Assembly elections.

