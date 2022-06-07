25 years on, Coimbatore's Buddhar Nagar still lacks basic amenities

Harini M By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Residents of Buddhar Nagar near Mettupalayam-Annur Road in Coimbatore are facing problems for more than 25 years, as the houses neither have an electricity connection nor basic amenities, including toilets, roads and water pipelines. The area is spread over 8 acres and has more than 260 houses.

"It's the solar bulb that my kids rely on for studies and home works in the evening, and it's the bulb that at times protects us from venomous snakes that slither through the gaps of my metal sheet house. The situation gets worse during the rainy season, as I will have only candles and oil lamps for light," said 29-year-old Nandhini, a resident of Buddhar Nagar.

She is not the only to narrate such an experience. Even after the land patta was issued to the 287 Scheduled Caste residents back in 1996, no basic amenities has been provided to the people there. As of now, only 165 families reside there due to the issues they face there.

Every house in the locality is made of metal sheets, which often get damaged during storms and heavy rains. The residents shift to their neighbours' houses, which are in good condition, when they face such situations. Despite having land and a home in the area, many residents have moved out of the settlement due to these issues.

U Velmurugan, a resident, who has rented a house near Mahadevapuram, said he does not want to risk his daughter's future. "The lack of electric connection in my house was a hindrance to my daughter’s preparation for her Class X public exams, which forced us to rent a house nearby,” he said.

Sangeetha, another resident of Buddhar Nagar, said, "A few weeks ago, I was washing vessels when I heard my 3-year-old daughter scream. When I rushed to the place, I found a snake crawling up her leg. Fortunately, I lifted her up before it could cause any harm to her.” Staff at Mettupalayam Fire station confirmed that the area has such issues and said they receive frequent calls for rescue from the residents.

According to sources, Karamadai Municipality is yet to receive gift deed documents (Dhanapathiram) from the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, which indicates that the basic facilities have been provided to the people living there. "The Municipality can only proceed with development and provide facilities, after receiving the gift deed," they added.

However, considering the difficulties faced by the residents, Karamadai Municipality Chairman Usha Venkatesan said water pipelines have been provided to them recently and they have taken necessary actions to fix the issues.

A senior official from the District Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department said, due to an impending case between the government and the land seller, there is a status quo order in the Mettupalayam sub-court related to the land. Hence the department couldn't put forth any developments there. "However, we will take the necessary steps to vacate the status quo order in a week and proceed with the developments. Collector GS Sameeran has also looked into this issue and asked the officials to take necessary steps to provide the necessities soon," she added.