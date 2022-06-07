Tamil Nadu government rejects Murugan’s parole request

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government, on Monday, informed the Madras High Court that it rejected the request seeking six-day parole for Rajiv Gandhi assassination life convict S Murugan.

The prison authorities said Murugan’s parole request was rejected considering his involvement in certain offences while in jail. The authorities added that the petitioner, wife of Murugan, can move an appeal before the prison DIG challenging the rejection.

Recording the submissions, a division bench of Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice AD Jagadish Chandira suggested the petitioner to approach the DIG. Accepting the suggestion, the petitioner sought to withdraw the plea.

Nalini moved the court seeking parole for her husband on health grounds and submitted that though she was granted parole by the State Government, the application made by her husband has been pending. Nalini said the authorities should have considered her representation dated May 26 and granted emergency leave to her husband since the leave sought was on medical grounds.

Nalini further added that her husband has already served more than 31 years and as early as September 9, 2018, the council of ministers of Tamil Nadu had advised the Governor to release all the convicts in the case.

HC reserves order on release of Nalini

Chennai: The Madras HC on Monday reserved its order on a plea moved by Rajiv Gandhi assassination life convict Nalini Sriharan seeking a direction to the State government to release her without waiting for the approval of the Governor. She sought relief banking on the Supreme Court’s judgement in Perarivalan’s case, where it categorically held that the Governor is bound by the recommendations of the State cabinet. However, the first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N Mala observed that the court cannot order release of Nalini in view of the order passed by the apex court in Perarivalan’s case as the same was passed under Article 142 of the Constitution.