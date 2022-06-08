CM Stalin inspects construction of Kalaignar memorial library

By Express News Service

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inspected the ongoing construction work of the Kalaingar Memorial Library in Madurai. After landing at Madurai International Airport, Stalin visited the library site spanning over 2.13 lakh sqft area at New Natham Road in the city. Officials briefed him about the construction work during the inspection. The library would be air-conditioned, facilitated with escalators and would also sport a terrace garden.



On June 3 last year, the Chief Minister announced a library would come up in Madurai, and he laid the foundation stone for the project on January 11. As much as Rs 99 crore has been earmarked for the library construction. A statue of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi would also come up in the venue.



Ministers EV Velu, KKSSR Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu, KR Periyakaruppan, P Moorthy, and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, along with Madurai MP Su Venkatesan, Madurai Corporation Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, accompanied the Chief Minister. On Wednesday, Stalin will inaugurate Periyar Ninaivu Samathuvapuram in Kottai Vengaipatti and then take part in a government function at Solaipattivillaku in Karaiyur of Sivaganga district.