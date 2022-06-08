Diamond shaped pendant removed from baby's throat in Thoothukudi

By Express News Service

Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital doctors successfully removed a metallic foreign body stuck in the throat of a four-year-old child on Monday. Sources said the baby had swallowed a pendant of a chain and had difficulties breathing and swallowing food.

The baby was admitted to the emergency ward of the TKMCH and an X-ray examination found a diamond shaped metallic foreign body in the throat at the level of the upper esophagus of the four-year-old. Under the guidance of TKMCH Dean Dr D Nehru, an emergency team consisting of ENT surgeons Dr Sivasankari, Dr Santhanakrishnakumar, Dr Robin Richards and anesthetists Dr Palaramakrishnan and Dr Sugirthraj performed an Esophagoscopy to remove the object from the child’s esophagus, sources added.

When contacted, Dean Dr Nehru said the rhombus shaped pendant was 2 cm diagonally. This procedure was done under the Chief Minister Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme for free of cost. The child is healthy, he added.