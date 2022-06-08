STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Diamond shaped pendant removed from baby's throat in Thoothukudi

Sources said the baby had swallowed a pendant of a chain and had difficulties breathing and swallowing food. 

Published: 08th June 2022 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 02:16 AM   |  A+A-

The diamond shaped metallic foreign body removed from the throat | Express

The diamond shaped metallic foreign body removed from the throat | Express

By Express News Service

Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital doctors successfully removed a metallic foreign body stuck in the throat of a four-year-old child on Monday. Sources said the baby had swallowed a pendant of a chain and had difficulties breathing and swallowing food. 

The baby was admitted to the emergency ward of the TKMCH and an X-ray examination found a diamond shaped metallic foreign body in the throat at the level of the upper esophagus of the four-year-old. Under the guidance of TKMCH Dean Dr D Nehru, an emergency team consisting of ENT surgeons Dr Sivasankari, Dr Santhanakrishnakumar, Dr Robin Richards and anesthetists Dr Palaramakrishnan and Dr Sugirthraj performed an Esophagoscopy to remove the object from the child’s esophagus, sources added.

When contacted, Dean Dr Nehru said the rhombus shaped pendant was 2 cm diagonally. This procedure was done under the Chief Minister Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme for free of cost. The child is healthy, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pendant Bbay Throat TKMCH
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp