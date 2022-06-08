‘Drop Mekedatu from agenda of CWMA meeting’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking court’s directions to stop Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) from discussing Mekedatu project at its 16th meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi on June 17 as it would be against an earlier SC order and CWMA guidelines.

A Detailed Project Report prepared by Karnataka for building a reservoir on the Cauvery at Mekedatu is part of the agenda for the CWMA meeting. On multiple occasions, the CWMA had dropped the issue from its agenda after strong opposition from Tamil Nadu.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan recalled that he had called on Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on July 6, 2021, and requested him to not permit the Mekedatu project.

Following this, a unanimous resolution was adopted at all legislature parties’ meeting on July 12 and the resolution was handed over to the minister on July 16. The minister had then promised TN that the Centre would not permit Mekedatu project without TN’s consent.

However, the CWMA, in its letter dated May 25, has said the authority has powers to discuss the project. Following this, the TN government conveyed to the authority that the views of the CWMA went against the verdict of the SC dated May 18, 2018, against the powers delegated to the authority during its inception on June 1, 2018, and TN representative will strongly oppose discussing the project at the meeting. The minister also said the State would continue to take all steps to protect the rights of TN people.

The other issues to be discussed on June 17 are the status of hydro-meteorological conditions in the Cauvery basin and the release of water for the months of June and July 2022, the writ petition in the Karnataka High Court regarding the filling up of Harangi Reservoir and connected issues, and discussion on writ petition before the Madurai Branch of the Madras High Court challenging TN government’s scheme for diversion of flood surplus water from Mettur reservoir to the dry tanks in the Sarabanga sub-basin in Salem district.