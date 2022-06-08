STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MaSu, Nasar refute BJP chief’s claims on health mix

His clarification came after BJP leader K Annamalai on Sunday claimed that the health department was ignoring the Aavin product to favour private firms.

Published: 08th June 2022

Ministers Ma Subramanian and TM Anbarasan give saplings to passengers at Chennai Airport. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The health mix that Aavin was planning to bring out was different from the health mix that the State’s health department planned to procure, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying, and Fisheries SM Nasar said on Tuesday. His clarification came after BJP leader K Annamalai on Sunday claimed that the health department was ignoring the Aavin product to favour private firms.

Earlier, Health Minister Ma Subramanian too refuted Annamalai’s allegations, saying the two products were different. At a presser, Nasar said the BJP leader was making allegations just for publicity. Dairy department secretary TS Jawahar said Aavin was still studying the feasibility of bringing out the health mix product, and this would take two months. 

Meanwhile, Annamalai took to Twitter to allege that the firm accused of malpractice in supplying Pongal gifts was allowed to participate in the tender. “The chief minister had said Anitha Textcot will be blacklisted. Why was this not done? He said Aavin had said it was ready to supply a health mix.

