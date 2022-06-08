No more LKG and UKG in Tamil Nadu government schools

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/THANJAVUR: The State government will discontinue kindergarten (LKG and UKG) classes in State-run schools from the coming academic year, said officials from the school education department. They said several reasons, including shortage of teachers and space, necessitated the decision.

LKG and UKG classes were introduced in government schools in 2019 to improve elementary-level enrolment. About 2,500 existing teachers in elementary and middle schools were deputed to these classes.

“Kindergarten has now been shifted to Integrated Child Development Services. Parents can admit their children in anganwadis and shift them to government schools later. Teachers deputed to these classes have been diverted to their previous roles,” said a school education department official.

Educationists, however, say the move would cause problems. “Kindergarten was introduced to increase the admission at government schools and retain students till the higher secondary level. But parents would now have to send children to private institutions. It is known that shifting them back to government schools is tough,” said P Jayachandran, an educationist.

Meanwhile in Thanjavur, members of parent-teacher associations staged a protest in front of the Panagal buildings on Tuesday over the State government’s decision. The protesters said enrolment in government schools had been steady after the introduction of LKG and UKG as children from poor families too could receive pre-primary education. As such, the government should reconsider its decision, the protesters said.

According to sources, the decision was leading to an increase in admissions to private nursery schools. The protesters also highlighted the delay by government schools in starting the admission process even after it was completed in private schools.