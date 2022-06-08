STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Social media intermediaries duty bound to regulate content: Madras High Court

The intermediaries insist on FIR copies and court orders when the cyber crime wing request to block or remove offensive contents, the APP alleged.

Published: 08th June 2022

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Expressing concern over the manner in which social media platforms are being misused for making money by publishing obscene and derogatory content, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday observed that social media intermediaries like YouTube are duty-bound to ascertain whether contents published in their platform are in accordance with their policies, guidelines, and terms of contract and should take action to remove offensive videos and block the channels that publish them.

Justice B Pugalendhi made the observations while allowing a petition filed by the Thiruppanandal police in Thanjavur seeking cancellation of the bail granted by the High Court to YouTuber ‘Sattai’ Duraimurugan, who was arrested for making derogatory statements in a video against Chief Minister MK Stalin last year.

During the hearing, the Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) highlighted the challenges faced by the Cyber Crime police in regulating such videos, especially the lack of cooperation from intermediaries like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, etc. The intermediaries insist on FIR copies and court orders when the cyber crime wing request to block or remove offensive contents, the APP alleged.

Considering the said contentions, Justice Pugalendhi observed, “...The intermediaries are not expected to insist for FIR or any court orders to remove the videos which are in violation of their guidelines. If it is not blocked or removed even after it was brought to their knowledge, the intermediaries are committing the offence under Section 69A (3) of the Information Technology Act.”

Holding that the video violates the terms and conditions of the intermediary, the judge said, “If the intermediary, even after bringing such violation to their knowledge, failed to remove the videos, then the investigating agency shall book them as well.”

