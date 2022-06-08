Speak of prophet only after reading about him: TN Minister

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: BJP’s spokesperson and functionaries should read the life of Prophet Mohammed before speaking about him, Minorities’ Welfare Minister Gingee KS Masthan said on Tuesday. He was replying to reporters about the recent backlash the Union government received internationally in connection with the controversial remarks made by the now-expelled BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and another party functionary.

Addressing reporters during a visit to Nagore Dargah in the district on Tuesday, Masthan said: “The DMK will always follow the civilised ways of former chief minister late CN Annadurai in countering such remarks. As the Dravidian model is all about making the mute to speak, the blind to see and the crippled to walk, we respect the right of individuals to voice an opinion. However, functionaries of the BJP should read about the life of the Prophet before speaking about him. Our great leaders have read it,” Masthan said.