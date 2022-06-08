Thoothukudi farmers demand to take action against draining untreated sullage water into canals

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thamirabarani south channel irrigation farmers petitioned District Collector Dr K Senthil Raj on Monday urging him to immediately stop wastewater from being let into the irrigation channel. The farmers said untreated sullage waters drained into the irrigation canals by local bodies have been leading to diseases in crops such as paddy and banana plantations. The water is also used for drinking purposes and cattle rearing, they added.



The Kadambakulam tank irrigation farmers belonging to Kurukattur, Kottur, Kurangani, Manjalvilai, and nearby villages said the wastewaters from residential areas of wards 6 and 9 of Thenthiruperai town panchayat are being discharged into the irrigation canal that draws water from Kadambakulam tank's shutter 4. Kadambankulam is one of the large tanks in the Thamirabarani south channel that branches off from Srivaikuntam Anaicut.



The farmers pointed out that people in the region are prone to diseases, including itching and skin-related diseases, because of the water.

Jesudas, a farmer in the region, said over 400 acre of agricultural fields were affected by various diseases and withered due to the dirty waters. He also said the pigs reared in these areas make the water unhygienic.



The farmers urged the district administration to take action immediately