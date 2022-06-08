STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Villupuram farmers urge MCs to pay for procurement

Hundreds of farmers who harvested groundnut, pigeon peas (toor dal), and black gram (urad dal) in the region have not received their payment from Tindivanam market committee.

Published: 08th June 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

groundnuts

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

A 64-year-old groundnut farmer G Kuppusamy from T Nallalam village had taken a crop loan of Rs 85,000 in August 2021. "With this loan, I grew groundnuts in my 2-acre field last year. After the harvest, around 12 sacks of peanuts were sold at the government's market committee last month, for a rate of Rs 75,000. But I still haven't received the money," charged Kuppusamy.

While he still awaits payment, the loan looms over his head. While the loan was interest-free until July this year, he will have to repay the loan with interest beyond this period. It is certain that for a farmer like Kuppusamy payment from the MC is the only means of income to close his loan without interest.

Another 60-years-old farmer from Thenputhupattu on the conditions of anonymity told TNIE that he was awaiting a payment of Rs 90,000 from the same MC, which would help him repay a crop loan of Rs 95,000.

Similarly, hundreds of farmers who harvested groundnut, pigeon peas (toor dal), and black gram (urad dal) in the region have not received their payment from Tindivanam market committee, alleged Farmers Association Secretary G Kalivardhan. He said, "The payment must be disbursed three days within procurement and should be credited to the farmers bank account online. But, MC officials are giving reasons for delay of payment which is against the protocol."

Meanwhile, official sources from the Collectorate said that the issue will be investigated and resolved at the earliest, and amounts will be given to the farmers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Crop loan groundnut Money
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp