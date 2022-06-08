Villupuram farmers urge MCs to pay for procurement

Krithika Srinivasan By

A 64-year-old groundnut farmer G Kuppusamy from T Nallalam village had taken a crop loan of Rs 85,000 in August 2021. "With this loan, I grew groundnuts in my 2-acre field last year. After the harvest, around 12 sacks of peanuts were sold at the government's market committee last month, for a rate of Rs 75,000. But I still haven't received the money," charged Kuppusamy.



While he still awaits payment, the loan looms over his head. While the loan was interest-free until July this year, he will have to repay the loan with interest beyond this period. It is certain that for a farmer like Kuppusamy payment from the MC is the only means of income to close his loan without interest.



Another 60-years-old farmer from Thenputhupattu on the conditions of anonymity told TNIE that he was awaiting a payment of Rs 90,000 from the same MC, which would help him repay a crop loan of Rs 95,000.



Similarly, hundreds of farmers who harvested groundnut, pigeon peas (toor dal), and black gram (urad dal) in the region have not received their payment from Tindivanam market committee, alleged Farmers Association Secretary G Kalivardhan. He said, "The payment must be disbursed three days within procurement and should be credited to the farmers bank account online. But, MC officials are giving reasons for delay of payment which is against the protocol."



Meanwhile, official sources from the Collectorate said that the issue will be investigated and resolved at the earliest, and amounts will be given to the farmers.