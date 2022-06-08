 VIT's Gandhi Building first in State to bag IGBC 'platinum rating'

By Express News Service

The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) recently awarded the 'platinum' rating to the Gandhi Building Block in Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT). The varsity is the first in the State to bag the award.



The Green Building rating was facilitated by Green Sketch Consultants. The IGBC green ratings deal with the national priorities and enable projects to fulfil United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).



Designed by Mindspace Architects, the Gandhi Block was constructed with greenery so carbon emissions could be reduced. It also has design features including open spaces, adequate ventilation, natural lighting, courtyards, and atriums. The combined mode of active cooling is environment-friendly and provides thermal comfort for students.



VIT Chancellor Dr G Viswanathan said that VIT has been providing impetus to environmentally frugal innovations to address challenges such as renewable power, energy conservation, sustainable buildings and water management. "This initiative will help our national efforts in building a more sustainable nation as envisioned by sustainable development goals and COP 26," he hoped.



The platinum rating shield was presented to Dr Viswanathan by Krithika Muthukrishnanin on behalf of IGBC in the presence of VIT Vice President G V Selvam, President of Indian Institute of Architects, CR Raju and Architect Sanjay Mohe during an award ceremony held recently.