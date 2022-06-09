Counter affidavit sought in plea seeking tall compound wall around shooting range in Poovani village

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday sought a response from the State government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed seeking a direction to the government to construct a tall compound wall around the police shooting range at Poovani village in Virudhunagar.



P Ramasubbu of Virudhunagar, who filed the petition early this year, said that the above shooting range is outdoor and is situated close to the Madurai-Kollam national highway and the Srivilliputhur wildlife sanctuary. Recalling how a stray bullet from a firing range at Pasumalaipatti in Pudukkottai had killed an 11-year-old boy on December 30, 2021, he filed the petition to prevent a similar accident from happening in Virudhunagar range as well.



When the division bench comprising Justices PN Prakash and S Ananthi heard the case, the government counsel contended that the shooting range in Poovani is situated in a hilly area and is away from the national highway. The judges, therefore, directed the government to file a counter-affidavit along with photographs within three weeks.