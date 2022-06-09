STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DGP launches crackdown on Tamil Nadu's usury menace

Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu launched a special drive called ‘Operation Kandhuvatti’ (usury) to curb the menace in the State. 

Published: 09th June 2022 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu launched a special drive called ‘Operation Kandhuvatti’ (usury) to curb the menace in the State. In an order issued on Tuesday, he instructed all Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police to take severe action against people who lend money at exorbitant interest rates. The DGP said action should be taken under Prohibition of Charging of Exorbitant Interest Act, 2003, with immediate effect.

He said legal opinion should be taken on all pending complaints related to usury and cases registered. Premises of suspects should be searched after intimation to the court. During the search, all incriminating documents such as signed pronotes, blank cheques and other connected documents and securities should be seized. This should be followed by prosecution.

‘Operation Kanduvatti’ has been launched after a police constable in Cuddalore allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday over usury. In two other drives titled ‘Operation Ganja Vettai’ and ‘Operation Ganja Vettai-2’, the police said they arrested 3,644 persons and recovered ganja worth over Rs 5 crore.

