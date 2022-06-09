STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disadvantaged kids in Tamil Nadu to get help from start-ups

The State Department of Social Defence is looking for start-ups that can work with nearly 44,000 underprivileged children. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The State Department of Social Defence is looking for start-ups that can work with nearly 44,000 underprivileged children. The start-ups are expected to come up with effective learning solutions and offer career guidance and livelihood development solutions. As such, the start-ups should be from the fields of education, skill development, counselling, and career guidance.

Interested start-ups can visit www.startuptn.in/events for details of the requirements and eligibility criteria and apply by June 12, 2022. Shortlisted start-ups will be informed to make a pre-final pitch before senior officials from the department.

This is part of the government's 'S2G Buy Day' initiative, which aims at strengthening the start-up ecosystem in the State. Under this project, government departments will put forward their requirements and start-ups will try to match the needs with their products and services. 

S2G Buy Day is organised in line with the TN government's budget announcement for 2022-23. "S2G Buy Day will be a series of events focusing on two departments a month to enable niche start-ups to sell their products and solutions for specific requirements.

TN Startup and Innovation Mission  (Tansim) will put forward challenges and  key areas where the departments are looking for solutions," Tansim Director and CEO Sivarajah Ramanathan said.

