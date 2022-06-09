In Tamil Nadu, shops with 10 or more employees can be open 24/7

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Commercial establishments employing 10 or more people will now be allowed to function round the clock for a period of three years with effect from June 5, 2022, a G.O. issued in this regard said.

This permission, however, is subject to a number of conditions including that an employer should not ask or allow any worker to work more than eight hours a day and 48 hours a week, and the period of work, including overtime, should not exceed ten and a half hour a day and 57 hours a week.

The G.O. further reads that women workers should not be required to work beyond 8 pm under normal circumstances. Those employing women employees should constitute an Internal Complaints Committee to address complaints of sexual harassment under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013 (Central Act 14 of 2013). The G.O. was issued on behalf of the Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department.

