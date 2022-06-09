STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

No one can fill Kalaignar’s shoes, says CM Stalin

However, the AIADMK came to power before we could inaugurate the ninth at Kottai Vengaipatti.

Published: 09th June 2022 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA:  Noting that Vice-President Venkiah Naidu’s recent words of appreciation had touched him, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said it was heartening to hear the V-P compare his governance to that of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s. “However, it is not possible for anybody to fill Kalaignar Karunanidhi’s shoes. I also don’t care about being the no. 1 or no. 2 chief minister. My sole aim is to help TN achieve excellence in all sectors,” Stalin said.

Addressing those gathered at a government function at Karaiyur in Sivaganga district, the CM said, “Karunanidhi wanted people from different communities and economic backgrounds to live together peacefully in samathuvapurams (equality villages). During the previous DMK government’s tenure, we constructed nine samathuvapurams in Sivaganga.

However, the AIADMK came to power before we could inaugurate the ninth at Kottai Vengaipatti. In another example of how the AIADMK government wasted public money, they didn't open this samathuvapuram for 10 years. Now, the DMK government renovated and inaugurated it.” He said around 1,800 acres of farm lands in Melapoongudi, Salur, Sholapuram and Nallukottai villages would benefit from the renovation of Shieldkal canal, for which Rs 22 crore has been allocated. 

“An additional building with 100 beds would be dedicated for the gynaecology and obstetrics department of Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital. We are also planning to establish a policewomen recruitment school in Sivaganga. It will be named after Queen Velunachiyar."

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister inaugurated Periyar Ninaivu Samathuvapuram comprising 100 houses at Kottai Vengaipatti, distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 136.45 crore to 59,162 beneficiaries, laid foundation stones for 127 projects totally worth Rs 119.68 crore, and inaugurated 44 completed projects totally worth Rs 24.77 crore. 

Ministers KN Nehru, KKSSR Ramachandran, S Ragupathi, RS Rajakanappan, and CV Meiyanathan, along with Sivaganga MP Karti P Chidambaram, Collector P Madhusudhan Reddy, and MLAs Tamilarasi and Mangudi were present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalaignar Karunanidhi Karunanidhi M K Stalin MK Stalin Stalin Sivaganga
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp