STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

PMK urges PM to constitute 9th BC commission

In his letter, Ramadoss thanked the PM for providing constitutional recognition to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC).

Published: 09th June 2022 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

PMK founder S Ramadoss

PMK founder S Ramadoss (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to constitute the ninth backward class commission at the earliest since the term of the eighth commission had ended. 

In his letter, Ramadoss thanked the PM for providing constitutional recognition to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC). He added the first NCBC was constituted in 1993 and several commissions were constituted after that. However, a new panel is yet to be constituted after the eighth commission’s term ended. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PMK BC commission
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp