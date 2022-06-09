PMK urges PM to constitute 9th BC commission

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to constitute the ninth backward class commission at the earliest since the term of the eighth commission had ended.

In his letter, Ramadoss thanked the PM for providing constitutional recognition to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC). He added the first NCBC was constituted in 1993 and several commissions were constituted after that. However, a new panel is yet to be constituted after the eighth commission’s term ended.