Robots to guide passengers at Coimbatore airport from Thursday

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Beginning Thursday, passengers at the Coimbatore international airport will be assisted by AI-based robots. This is the first time Airports Authority of India (AAI) is employing such technology in Tamil Nadu.



Two robots - one in the arrival bay and another one in departure bay will be deployed. They will navigate through the terminal and escort the passengers to their destination. The robots will greet passengers and help them out with their queries. 'temi' a multinational robotics company has designed software customized for Coimbatore airport.



S Senthil Valavan, airport director, Coimbatore International Airport, " Around 50 (both arrival and departure) flights are operated to and from Coimbatore daily, and the airport handles 7,200 to 7,500 passengers in a 24-hour period. With the introduction of the robots on Thursday evening, passengers will be able to get services like flight status, passenger convenience services, directional assistance, retail promotions and Food & Beverage (F&B) outlet information etc."



"If the robot is unable to answer queries, passengers shall be immediately connected to the Airport Help Desk via video call on the robot screen. We are bringing the help desk to the passengers rather than passengers approaching the help desk. AAI introduced a similar facility at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru and this is the first time in Tamil Nadu that the such AI based robots introduced in Coimbatore," he added.



Temi has offered the robots free of cost to the Coimbatore airport for a six-month pilot study, sources said, The default language of communication will be English and the company is working out adding regional languages.