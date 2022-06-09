Tamil Nadu opposition parties condemn 'shifting of KG to anganwadis'

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK, CPI and PMK condemned the State government’s decision to separate kindergarten classes from government schools and move them to anganwadis.

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam wondered whether the government took the decision since KG classes were started in government schools by the AIADMK-led government. He added there is now no clarity over teachers for KG classes and said the decision would pave the way for decline in enrolment in government schools and boost admissions at private schools.

CPI State secretary R Mutharasan also said the government’s decision would severely affect the poor and downtrodden. He urged to run the KG classes from government schools and provide necessary infrastructure to schools to draw more students. PMK state president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss also echoed the same view.