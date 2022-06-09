STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu opposition parties condemn 'shifting of KG to anganwadis'

The AIADMK, CPI and PMK condemned the State government’s decision to separate kindergarten classes from government schools and move them to anganwadis. 

Published: 09th June 2022 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Anganwadi, children, meal

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The AIADMK, CPI and PMK condemned the State government’s decision to separate kindergarten classes from government schools and move them to anganwadis. 

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam wondered whether the government took the decision since KG classes were started in government schools by the AIADMK-led government. He added there is now no clarity over teachers for KG classes and said the decision would pave the way for decline in enrolment in government schools and boost admissions at private schools.

CPI State secretary R Mutharasan also said the government’s decision would severely affect the poor and downtrodden. He urged to run the KG classes from government schools and provide necessary infrastructure to schools to draw more students. PMK state president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss also echoed the same view.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK CPI PMK Anganwadi
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp