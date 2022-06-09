STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tenkasi: Dengue claims lives of two kids in Kasinathapuram village

Meanwhile, around 10 people of the village are undergoing treatment for dengue at the Government District Headquarters Hospital, Tenkasi.

Published: 09th June 2022 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Two children, aged six and eight years respectively, died of dengue fever in Kasinathapuram village of Puthupatti panchayat in the past two days. As many as 15 people have tested positive for dengue in the village in the last two weeks.

The deceased have been identified as S Poomika and P Supriya. While Poomika died on Tuesday evening, the latter lost her life on Wednesday morning in the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. 

Meanwhile, around 10 people of the village are undergoing treatment for dengue at the Government District Headquarters Hospital, Tenkasi.

According to sources, over 50 people suffered from fever in the village in the past two weeks and many of them tested positive for dengue. The doctors in the medical reports of the deceased children mentioned that they succumbed to fever with thrombocytopenia (a clinical condition commonly caused by dengue and malaria) and decompensated shock.

Relatives of the deceased children alleged that the Rural Development Department failed to keep their village hygienic despite their repeated requests. They also showed worms in their drinking water and water stagnation in the newly built ditch. "The overhead tank from which we are supplied drinking water has not been cleaned for the past six months. This tank which is always open and the ditch are the main mosquito-breeding sources of our village," the relatives told TNIE. 

A parent, seeking anonymity, alleged that even though he was informed by the doctors that his child was infected by dengue, the hospital administration mentioned the disease indirectly using some complicated medical terms in the report.

When contacted, officials said, the health officials camped in the village and are eliminating the sources of mosquito breeding with the help of workers of the Rural Development Department.

 Repeated attempts to reach Deputy Director (Health Services) Anitha for comments went in vain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kasinathapuram Dengue
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp