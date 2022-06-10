Cow dies after biting country-made bomb in Wellington Cantonment

COIMBATORE: A cow died allegedly after biting a country-made bomb at the Marimuthu colony near Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) at Wellington Cantonment in Nilgiris on Wednesday.
According to sources, the six-year-old cow was owned by Aabi, a resident of the Marimuthu colony. On Wednesday at 5.30 pm, she informed the forest department that her cow was found severely injured in the mouth near the bushes and sought help to save the animal. Following this, the Edapalli veterinarian reached the spot and gave treatment to the animal. However, the cow died around 6.25 pm.
A sniffer dog was pressed into service to detect suspicious activities and also to recover country bombs, if any. However, the dog did not find anything.
Forest department officials suspect that someone might have placed the explosive to kill wild boar.
A senior forest department official said, “This is the first time a cattle has been killed by a country bomb in the Cantonment area. We suspect that using bushes in the area the poachers could have placed the country bomb to kill the wild boar.”
Both the Forest department and Wellington police are investigating the case separately, he added. A case has been registered under the Explosive Act.
