Ensure clean and tidy school premises: Irai Anbu

Waste materials kept on school campus should be disposed of and all the classrooms should be cleaned properly. Furniture should be varnished wherever possible and broken ones discarded.

Published: 10th June 2022 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Senior IAS officer Dr. V Irai Anbu. (File photo | EPS)

TN Chief Secretary Dr. V Irai Anbu. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary (CS) V Irai Anbu wrote to district collectors and urged them to initiate a week-long “Clean School Campaign” in all government schools in their districts ahead of school reopening. CEOs, DEOs, and other officials of the school education department can be engaged to organise the campaign, he said.

Waste materials kept on school campus should be disposed of and all the classrooms should be cleaned properly. Furniture should be varnished wherever possible and broken ones discarded. Damaged restrooms should be repaired, doors fixed, and commodes replaced wherever required. He also underlined the importance of playgrounds in schools.

Water containers and tanks should be chlorinated and noon-meal centres whitewashed. If need be, utensils can be replaced by way of public contribution.  Highlighting the importance of joining hands with volunteers, the CS said parent-teacher associations (PTAs) can place requests seeking resources for this endeavour. He, however, cautioned the PTAs against collecting donations, saying that the help should be in kind.

'Need volunteers'
The Chief Secretary stressed the need for volunteers and said parent-teacher associations (PTAs) can place requests seeking resources for this endeavour

