Inquiry on into ‘irregularities’ in Thiruvalluvar University

VELLORE: The State Higher education department has ordered an inquiry into complaints about irregularities levelled against high-ups of Thiruvalluvar University in Vellore.
Principal Secretary D Karthikeyan issued the order on June 8, appointing S Malarvizhi, Vice-Chancellor, Science City, Chennai, to hold an inquiry into the complaints. The inquiry officer shall submit the report within three months.
The complaint was made by Professor I Elangovan against the University’s V-C, registrar, and controller of examination, pointing out various irregularities including financial and examination scandals.
The allegations he made include — gross irregularities committed by the then CoE Pakkirisamy Asokan, calling for tenders without jurisdiction (gross violation of the Tender Transparency Act), and entrusting entire examination work to an outsourcing agency purely on commission basis and engaging 43 workers through outsourcing.
The same agency was engaged in manipulating tender procedures for six semesters, resulting in an expenditure of Rs 14.76 crore. Academic and administrative irregularities in temporary appointments and non-implementation of the Labour Court Award were other allegations.
