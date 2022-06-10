STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras University debuts in QS ranking

The University of Madras has debuted in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) rankings, which is a London-based higher education analytics firm.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The University of Madras has debuted in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) rankings, which is a London-based higher education analytics firm. As per the latest edition of the QS World University Rankings that features 41 Indian universities, the University of Madras has debuted in the 541-550 band. Among the 41 Indian universities that feature in the QS list, 12 have improved their positions, 12 remain stable, 10 declined and seven are new entries. 

Though the University of Madras is yet to receive any official communication about its debut, the vice-chancellor of the varsity, S Gowri, said he will contact the QS officials about the certificate. “I checked on the QS website about our ranking. It is a matter of pleasure for us that we have made a debut on the list. We will definitely take measures to improve our performance in the future,” said Gowri. 

He further added that the university has been making efforts to strengthen its research work. “Our university has published maximum number of PhD thesis on the sodhganga portal,” said Gowri. Anna University has also improved its performance. Last year, it was featured in the 801-1000 band but this year it stands in the 551-560 band. 

IISc Bengaluru ranks 155th globally and is the global leader in the Citations per Faculty (CpF) indicator, which QS uses to evaluate the impact of the research produced by universities.

