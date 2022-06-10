Pondicherry varsity stands with top 1,000 universities in world

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In the latest QS World University Rankings, 2023, Pondicherry University was placed among the top 1,000 universities in the world. A record number of 2,462 institutions from about 100 countries participated this year. Only 41 Indian universities and institutions were able to make an entry into the QS World University Rankings 2023.

The ranking is based on eight parameters--academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty and student ratio, international research network and employment outcomes. The Pondicherry university scored well in all the above parameters, despite the pandemic.

As per the QS World University Ranking framework, the citations per faculty was the strongest indicator for Pondicherry University at the global level, besides research impact and teaching commitment. Pondicherry University has been participating in the World University Ranking since 2020 and actively participating in QS Asia University Rankings, QS BRICS University Rankings since 2010.