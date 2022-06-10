Relocate flower market from Dharmapuri bus stop: Residents

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Dharmapuri urged the Municipality to relocate the flower market out of the town bus stand. Residents said the market triggered traffic snarls frequently in the area.



The market is visited by at least 300 traders and more than 100 flower cultivators arrive here from all over the district on a daily basis to sell their yield. However, over the past few decades, the number of buses arriving at the bus stand and the number of commuters have exponentially increased. This has made bus stand cramped.



Thiruvalluvan , a resident of Dharmapuri said, "It has been over 30 years since the Dharmapuri Bus stand was established. Many businesses and traders have encroached the walk ways there. But all these encroachments pale in comparison to the disturbance caused by the flower market. Traders park their vehicles in the middle of the bus stand and disrupt the traffic."



Nandhakumar, a resident from Ambedkar Nagar said, "TNSTC buses struggle because the flower market is at the entrance of the bus stand, and private vehicles block entry of buses. On many occasions there are arguments between the bus drivers and the people in the market."



Municipality commissioner Chitra Sugumar was not available for a comment. However, sources in the Municipality said, they have taken measures to ensure that bus services are not hindered. "We regularly impose fines on encroachments and also clear them. We will conduct a drive to ensure traffic constraints are eliminated," they said.