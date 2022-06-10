Relocate flower market from Dharmapuri bus stop: Residents

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Dharmapuri urged the Municipality to relocate the flower market out of the town bus stand. Residents said the market triggered traffic snarls frequently in the area.
The market is visited by at least 300 traders and more than 100 flower cultivators arrive here from all over the district on a daily basis to sell their yield. However, over the past few decades, the number of buses arriving at the bus stand and the number of commuters have exponentially increased. This has made bus stand cramped.
Thiruvalluvan , a resident of Dharmapuri said, "It has been over 30 years since the Dharmapuri Bus stand was established. Many businesses and traders have encroached the walk ways there. But all these encroachments pale in comparison to the disturbance caused by the flower market. Traders park their vehicles in the middle of the bus stand and disrupt the traffic."
Nandhakumar, a resident from Ambedkar Nagar said, "TNSTC buses struggle because the flower market is at the entrance of the bus stand, and private vehicles block entry of buses. On many occasions there are arguments between the bus drivers and the people in the market."
Municipality commissioner Chitra Sugumar was not available for a comment. However, sources in the Municipality said, they have taken measures to ensure that bus services are not hindered. "We regularly impose fines on encroachments and also clear them. We will conduct a drive to ensure traffic constraints are eliminated," they said.
DHARMAPURI: Residents of Dharmapuri urged the Municipality to relocate the flower market out of the town bus stand. Residents said the market triggered traffic snarls frequently in the area.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan wrap filming for 'Vikram Vedha' Hindi remake
Jama Masjid Shahi Imam distances self from protest over Prophet remarks row, seeks action against violators
Mumbai hard city to live in, take efforts to cut cost of living: Billion dollar startup founders
Prithviraj Sukumaran joins hands with Hombale Films, to act and direct social thriller 'Tyson'
Pune police team visits Delhi to question gangster Bishnoi for leads on Moose Wala murder case accused
Prophet remark fallout: Don't go to TV debates, Muslim personal law board tells Islamic scholars