Second Covid vaccine dose for kids to be given after TN schools reopen

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine (Corbevax) will be administered to children in the 12-14 age group after the schools are reopened, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. Speaking to reporters, on Thursday, the Health Minister said there were two or three cases (clusters) in 22 places in Chennai. All patients and their contacts are under surveillance. Clusters in educational institutions are also under control. Family clusters are a concern, he added.

The health minister said Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram, where cases have increased, have good vaccination coverage. A list of people who are yet to be vaccinated is being prepared and they will be encouraged to get vaccinated at the mega vaccination camp that will be held on June 12, at one lakh places across the State.

Subramanian added that 1.64 crore people were yet to take the vaccine in Tamil Nadu. The health department has 99,56,665 doses in stock now. The minister said there was no need for new restrictions in the wake of the slight increase in cases. People should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing face masks and maintaining physical distance, he said.