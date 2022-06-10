Thoothukudi: Special ramp for differently-abled opened at Muthunagar beach

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi inaugurated a special ramp for differently-abled persons established as part of the Muthunagar beach development project.



Unlike the wooden ramp installed at the Marina beach in Chennai, the ramp at Muthunagar beach is a permanent structure with the pavement consisting of paver blocks.



The ramp component was included in Muthunagar beach development project underway for the past two years at an estimated of '4 crore, after the DMK government came to power. "The ramp was set up exclusively for differently-abled persons under the "beach for all" initiative. Pedestrians and people on cycles will not be allowed," Mayor Jegan Periyasamy told TNIE.



According to a senior corporation official, the disabled-friendly ramp is 250-feet long and five-feet wide. Over thirty-feet of the ramp stretches into the sea. It is also equipped with a shelter made of polycarbonate sheet for 40 feet. "Differently-abled persons can enjoy the waves and protect themselves from the scorching sun at the same time," he added.



Tamil Nadu differently-abled welfare association president M Maruthaperumal said the ramp has accorded accessibility for differently-abled persons to enjoy beaches and find pleasure in the waves. "Many differently-abled persons feel apprehensive to go to the beach, due to mobility issues. However, the new facility has eased their difficulties," he said.



Jaya, a 30-year-old from Nekilesan Nagar, said, "I was overwhelmed with emotion as I dipped my legs on the sea for the first time in my life."