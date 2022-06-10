With Murasoli edit, DMK slams Guv RN Ravi for delaying Bills

CHENNAI: After a brief lull, the ruling DMK renewed its attack on Governor RN Ravi over delay in clearing Bills, with an editorial in Murasoli on Thursday saying that the term Governor is a mere shorthand expression of the State government. The write-up in the DMK party organ, which cited the recent Supreme Court order in the Perarivalan case, came a week after Chief Minister MK Stalin met the Governor on June 2 and urged him to give his assent to the 21 Bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly.
The editorial said all the Bills pending with the Governor were passed in the Assembly with majority support and the Governor has no discretionary power to sit on them.
Quoting the SC verdict, the editorial said the Governor is bound to comply with the decisions of the State Cabinet, and judiciary will intervene if there is a delay in taking a decision. The Supreme Court had said the Governor has no personal powers to decide against the decisions of the Cabinet, the piece pointed out.
Commenting on it, Raghavendra Aara, political editor of digital news portal Minnambalam, told TNIE, “Of the 21 Bills, some of them directly challenge the powers of the Governor and may take away some of his powers. The reluctance to clear those Bills is therefore understandable. But there are other Bills that are concerned with the State’s development. It is unfortunate that the Governor is delaying to clear them too.”
