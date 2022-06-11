Centre allows three more booths in TN to collect toll 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: At least new nine new toll plazas have come up on national highways in Tamil Nadu over the past six months, pushing their total count in the State to 56 from 47. While toll collection had already started in five booths, a gazette notification issued by the Centre last week has proposed commencing of fee collection at three booths located at Vallam (Vellore), Enamkariyandal (Tiruvannamalai), and Thennamadevi (Villupuram) on Vellore-Tiruvannamalai-Villupuram NH 234. Of the nine booths, toll collection was stopped at Manavalanallur booth due to public resistance a month ago.

The Centre’s missive comes three months after Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari directed closure of all toll plazas on national highways located within a distance of 60km from one another. The decision, however, has not been implemented in the State.

From June 1, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has started toll collection at two plazas in Kallakudi and Managethi on the Tiruchy-Chidambaram NH after it was converted into a four-lane road.

Of the two toll gates opened on Manavalanallur (Vriddhachalam) to Chinnasalem section of the Cuddalore-Salem NH 532, fee collection has been going on at Keezhkuppam plaza for the past one month. But collection was stopped at Manavalanallur toll due to stiff resistance from people.

On Karaikudi-Ramanathapuram NH, the toll plazas at Kodikottai and Vennathur have started levying fee from January this year. During the same period, attempts to open two more toll plazas — at Velampatti on the Avinashi-Avinashi Palayam NH (33 km) in Tiruppur and at Perali village Perambalur-Thanjavur (66 km) — failed due to administrative reasons.

In Tiruppur, a section of farmers had petitioned the district collector alleging that the toll plaza was built on a waterbody. Subsequently, Collector S Vineeth ordered the toll booth to be shut on April 11.

At Perali, the NHAI handed over the road to State highways department before the plaza could be opened.

The State highways department, last year, handed over the Manavalanullur (Virudhachalam) to Chinnasalem and Vellore-Villupuram NH, the Avinashi-Avinashi Palayam NH, and the Perambalur-Thanjavur NH to the NHAI for maintenance. All these four sections running for 312 km were developed using funds from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

A senior State highways official said, “The toll plaza built on NH (Perambalur-Thanjavur NH) will not become operational immediately. The road will be maintained by State highways.” The State highway agencies -- TNRDC and TNRIDC -- collect user fees at Egattur on OMR and Uthandi on ECR, and at two toll gates on Madurai ring road respectively.