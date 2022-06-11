STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No one should interfere in customs and rituals of temples: EPS

“We should treat all religions equally. Temples have their customs and rituals which they have been following for years. No one should interfere in them.

AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami with the Dharmapuram Aadheenam on Friday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: The State government is trying to interfere in the traditions observed by Aadheenams, which is condemnable, said AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami here on Friday.

The former CM’s comment was in reply to mediapersons asking his opinion on the ongoing stand-off between the Dikshitars of Natarajar temple in Chidambaram and the HR&CE Department. Continuing to address them during his visit to the district, the AIADMK leader said he can comment on the temple row only when he learns of the complete details. 

“We should treat all religions equally. Temples have their customs and rituals which they have been following for years. No one should interfere in them. As for the Aadheenams, the government is trying to interfere in their traditions intentionally. It is regrettable and should be condemned,” Palaniswami added.   

The Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly had earlier in the day visited the Dharmapuram Aadheenam and honoured the mutt seer. The seer, in turn, gave a ceremonious welcome to the party leader and presented him with mementoes. 

Further, Palaniswami recalled his support for the Dharmapuram Aadheenam’s pattina pravesam, and the pressure the opposition parties exerted on the government to withdraw the ban on the custom that entails carrying the mutt seer on a palanquin. 

On alternative plans for the pattina pravesam in the future, the party leader said, “We will see if the government lasts. The Almighty will pay accordingly to those who err.” When asked about the rise in prices of fertilisers, he said, “The government is inactive and does not care about anyone, including farmers. It did not care to preserve the grains procured as we did.” The chief minister does not know anything about agriculture, or the country. He knows only to take care of him family, he added.

