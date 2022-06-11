No SC V-C in TN varsities in last 15 years

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Lok Sabha secretariat has sought the response of the TN Chief Secretary and the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Law and Justice over the lack of reservation for members from SC/ST communities and women in the appointment of law officers in TN.

The notice was issued following a petition filed by the All India Confederation of SC/ST Organisations over law officer appointments at the Madras High Court and the Madurai Bench and other postings in government sector.

Karuppaiah, state president of the confederation, also said in his petition submitted with the Parliament Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes that the State government didn’t waive off TAHDCO loans when it waived off co-operative, agricultural, gold, and self-help group loans, and it didn’t appoint any SC member as Vice-Chancellor/Registrar/Controller of Examination at the 24 State-run universities in last 15 years despite the availability many competent individuals.

Based on the petition, the deputy secretary of the Parliament secretariat sent an office memorandum to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and the Secretary of the Union Ministry of law and Justice. They were told to respond by June 16.