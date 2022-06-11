Poor implementation of parking plan leads to chaos at Tiruchy's Periyakadai Veethi

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Despite Periyakadai Veethi functioning as a major commercial hub in the city, the haphazard parking of vehicles adding to the traffic violations there leaves much to desire for. With hardly any compliance seen to the plan that was chalked out by the police to address them, shoppers rue that it takes at least 15 minutes to find their way through the traffic in the street.



The street connecting Gandhi market arch with the Malaikottai temple road houses several wholesale vegetable and fruit shops, and flower sellers. As a result, it draws the public in large numbers. However, the haphazard parking of visitors’ vehicles on the one-way stretch often ends up in causing traffic jams.



While the Fort police came up with a plan to address the issue, wherein the visiting public is directed to park their vehicles on the left side of the road for the first 15 days and on the right side for the next 15 days, compliance waned over the past six years. Despite instruction boards installed at multiple spots on the stretch, the unmindful visitors have since been parking their vehicles on either side of the road, leading to traffic congestion. SR Kishore Kumar, an advocate, said, "A crowd is always seen here as there are many shops in the street. As the plan devised by the police here is not being enforced upon, people continue to park their vehicles as they wish."



Pointing to the Periyakadai Veethi being a one-way stretch, he said, “There are also violators who drive on the wrong side, disturbing the traffic here. The police should stop haphazard parking of vehicles and make sure the public park as per plan. This will prevent traffic congestion."



M Singaravelan, a motorist, said, "Apart from those vehicles parked haphazardly, shopkeepers in the area park their load vehicles in front of their shops, and load and unload goods, day and night. It takes 10-15 minutes for us to cross the stretch. The police checking traffic congestion in the locality once a month is mere hogwash. This should be conducted daily."



When contacted, Fort Traffic Inspector S Mathivanan said, "We are constantly monitoring the implementation of the plan and are taking action. On Thursday alone, we slapped fines on 100 vehicles for parking on the wrong side and for coming via the ‘no entry’ side. We will take further action."