Tech report on setting up solar plants across TN in four months

TANGEDCO has hired engineering firm AECOM India to prepare a technical report for establishing solar-power plants across the State. The report is expected within four months.

Published: 11th June 2022

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TANGEDCO has hired engineering firm AECOM India to prepare a technical report for establishing solar-power plants across the State. The report is expected within four months.

A senior official in Tangedco told TNIE that the State government is planning to establish solar-power plants to generate 20,000 MW over the next 10 years to reduce the State’s dependence on coal.

In the first phase, power plants with a capacity of 4,000 MW, along with power-storage facilities, would be installed. AECOM India will find the locations for substations, transformers, and transmission lines, the official added.

After the company submits its report, Tangedco would commence work. Another official said Tangedco had asked collectors to select land parcels for the power-plant projects. Land is already available in a few districts, he said.

