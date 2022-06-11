STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Three anicuts in Madurai to be renovated at Rs 7.76 crore

Similarly, Thirupalaikudi anicut across Peearu river and Kunjankulam and Nagarikathan Akkalur anicuts across Virusuliyar river would be renovated. 

Published: 11th June 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment, Credit

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) will initiate renovation work at three anicuts in the Madurai region at Rs 7.76 crore and construct small bridges on rivers in Coimbatore and Virudhunagar districts at Rs 5.74 crore. It has received government approval for seeking a NABARD loan.

As part of maintenance work related to Kandavarayanpatti anicut and Nedumaram checkdam in Sivagangai district, the WRD will desilt Pandiyankal supply channel and reconstruct sluices as well as surplus weirs. Tank bunds would also be strengthened. Through the scheme, 716.11 hectares of ayacut lands will be benefited.  

Similarly, Thirupalaikudi anicut across Peearu river and Kunjankulam and Nagarikathan Akkalur anicuts across Virusuliyar river would be renovated. 

Besides, the State government has given approvals to construct small bridges across Periyar river near Pattupoochi and Kovilar river near Kilavankoil in Virudhunagar district. Likewise, approval has been received for construction of a footbridge across Chinnar Odai in Coimbatore district. A new tank will be created at Kasthurirengapuram village in Tirunelveli district at cost of Rs 4.68 lakh, the WRD added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp