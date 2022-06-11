Three anicuts in Madurai to be renovated at Rs 7.76 crore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) will initiate renovation work at three anicuts in the Madurai region at Rs 7.76 crore and construct small bridges on rivers in Coimbatore and Virudhunagar districts at Rs 5.74 crore. It has received government approval for seeking a NABARD loan.

As part of maintenance work related to Kandavarayanpatti anicut and Nedumaram checkdam in Sivagangai district, the WRD will desilt Pandiyankal supply channel and reconstruct sluices as well as surplus weirs. Tank bunds would also be strengthened. Through the scheme, 716.11 hectares of ayacut lands will be benefited.

Similarly, Thirupalaikudi anicut across Peearu river and Kunjankulam and Nagarikathan Akkalur anicuts across Virusuliyar river would be renovated.

Besides, the State government has given approvals to construct small bridges across Periyar river near Pattupoochi and Kovilar river near Kilavankoil in Virudhunagar district. Likewise, approval has been received for construction of a footbridge across Chinnar Odai in Coimbatore district. A new tank will be created at Kasthurirengapuram village in Tirunelveli district at cost of Rs 4.68 lakh, the WRD added.