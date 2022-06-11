Weddings, temple fests push flower prices up in Dharmapuri district

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Farmers and traders are having a good time as prices of flowers have increased in the past few days. Traders cited temple festivals and weddings have pushed the demand.

In Dharmapuri, flower cultivation is undertaken in 2266 hectares. Though the demand was poor in the last few months and prices were very low. the beginning of wedding season and temple festivals sent the prices spiralling. Flowers like Jasmine and Crossandra are currently sold at Rs 500 to Rs 600 per kg.

G Prakash, a trader from Palayampudur said, "The past few years have been hard on flower cultivators because of the pandemic. Even after the lockdown, not many events took place and the demand for flowers reduced. However, now the situation is changing. Many villages are hosting temple festivals and with the wedding taking place this month, there is an increase in demand for flowers."

P Murugesan, a farmer, said, "Price of Jasmine and Crossandras sold between Rs 500 and Rs 600 per kg. The price of marigold has also increased to Rs 100. Last month it was sold at Rs 50-60 per kg."

Sources in the Horticulture department said, "The seasonal fluctuations are a common occurrence. Dharmapuri does not have large cultivation of flowers, but farmers who cultivate flowers will greatly benefit from the situation of the market." Further officials added that there is no shortage of flowers in the market.