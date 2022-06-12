STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

63 BJP functionaries held for trying to stop Mano Thangaraj from pulling temple cart

A large contingent of police officials led by Tirunelveli Range DIG Pravesh Kumar were deployed to oversee the temple car festival.

Published: 12th June 2022 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

Ministers Anitha R Radhakrishnan and T Mano Thangaraj pulling the temple car during Velimalai Kumarasamy temple car festival on Saturday.

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: As many as 63 persons, including Nagercoil MLA MR Gandhi and BJP District President C Dharmaraj, were arrested on Saturday for trying to stop Minister T Mano Thangaraj from pulling the temple car at Kumarasamy temple at Velimalai near Thuckalay.

The minister was stopped when he was inaugurating the event in connection with the Vaikasi Visakam festival. Fisheries minister Anitha Radhakrishnan, and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Joint Commissioner Gnanasekaran took part in the event.

"Hindu devotees from five villages in the area have been traditionally pulling the car during the festival. They had filed a petition with the district administration, HR&CE authorities and the police stating that persons who expressed views against Hinduism should not be allowed to pull the temple car. Christians including Minister Mano Thangaraj, and Muslims pulled the temple car without offering worship at the temple. We did not oppose Anitha Radhakrishnan to take part in the event," BJP District President C Dharmaraj told TNIE.

A large contingent of police officials led by Tirunelveli Range DIG Pravesh Kumar were deployed to oversee the temple car festival. Further, police personnel pulled the second temple car.  Hundreds of protesters were arrested at 11 locations including nagercoil, where BJP cadres and Hindu organisations staged protest against the arrest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Mano Thangaraj
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp