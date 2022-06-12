STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coimbatore schools all set for new academic year from Monday

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With the schools for Classes I to X all set for reopening on Monday, Coimbatore School Education department has instructed on Saturday that the head masters (HMs) of all government schools should complete the maintenance works in the school till Monday and if they fail to do so, strict action will be taken against them.

The academic year of 2022-2023 is all set to begin from Monday, and the HMs from primary and higher secondary schools are doing maintenance works, such as cleaning and repairing, for the past few days.
Headmistress of the Panchayat Union Primary School, Ramachettipalayam, G Kousalya told TNIE, "Our school is ready to welcome the children as we have completed all maintenance works with the help of management committee. In order to increase the number of students, we are doing admission awareness among the parents by distributing pamphlets and explaining the government schemes," she said.

Government higher secondary school headmaster K Kannan told TNIE, "With the support of cleanliness workers from local bodies, we have completed mass cleaning works in the school."

Meantime, Palli Kalvi Paathukappu Iyakkam district coordinator P Chandrasekar has requested that the high and middle school principals should admit the Class VI students in the correct medium.

"During previous years, some HMs admitted Tamil medium students into English medium schools. The students had to rejoin Tamil medium schools later, as they struggled to understand lessons in English," he said.

A parent, R Sarvanapandiayan said, "Due to Covid -19, students could not learn much from schools. We hope that schools run smoothly this academic year."

