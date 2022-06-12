DMK, AIADMK, BJP fight for credit as Stalin opens two new flyovers

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Who gets the credit when a flyover is put to use in Tamil Nadu? Well, looks like everyone. For a State known for acrimonious debates, personal slander, and brinkmanship in political discourse, it was a spectacle of sorts in Coimbatore on Saturday as three major political parties — the DMK, AIADMK, and BJP — celebrated the inauguration of Ramanathapuram-Sungam and Kavundampalayam flyovers in unison — albeit for different reasons.

As DMK’s minister V Senthil Balaji flagged off vehicles on the flyovers inaugurated by CM MK Stalin through videoconference from Chennai, AIADMK MLAs distributed sweets, and a BJP legislator hoisted her party flag nearby.

An agreement on constructing the Ramanathapuram-Sungam flyover within 24 months was signed on March 7, 2019, between a private contractor and the then AIADMK government. The construction agreement for Kavundampalayam flyover was inked between a private company and the State on March 8, 2019. The project was to be completed in 22 months, sources said.

While the minister said improving infrastructure is pivotal for the growth of industrial cities like Coimbatore and CM Stalin would continue to offer such historic projects to Coimbatore, AIADMK MLA Amman K Arjunan said nearly 90% of construction work for both the flyovers was completed during the AIADMK regime and only 10% of the work was done by the DMK government. Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, who came to the venue with her supporters, hoisted a BJP flag and said the flyover was built with funds sanctioned by the Centre.

According to sources, the 3.15km-long Ramanathapuram- Sungam flyover constructed at a cost of Rs 238.88 crore starts near Coimbatore stock exchange and ends near rainbow bus stand passing through Ramanathapuram and Sungam junctions with an additional ramp constructed from Sungam junction to Ukkadam road.The flyover will be a boon to people residing in Singanallur and surrounding areas and will offer them the chance to have a hassle-free ride to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital and Coimbatore railway station, sources said.

Similarly, the 1.2km-long four-lane, Kavundampalayam flyover, constructed at a cost of Rs 59.68 crore, as part of the Nagapattinam-Gudalur-Mysore central road scheme, will start at Sanganur canal and end at district employment office. The flyover may help bring down traffic congestion at Kavundampalayam. While length of the approach road of the bridge will be 198 metres on Mettupalayam side, it will be 241 metres on Coimbatore side. According to NHAI sources, the two-year long Covid-19 pandemic had delayed the construction work for the project.

Crediting the AIADMK government for the projects, AIADMK Coimbatore North MLA Amman K Arjunan said, “Not only these two bridges, former minister SP Velumani also gave Athupalam and Ukkadam bridges to Coimbatore.”