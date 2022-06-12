STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras HC discharges man from theft case, slams lower court for delay in disposing discharge plea

An accused can make a discharge application in the magistrate court after the filing of the charge sheet and before the framing of charges.

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Criticising a magistrate court for keeping a man's discharge plea in a theft case pending for five years and for framing charges against him despite the pending plea, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently discharged the man from the case.

According to the judgment passed by Justice K Murali Shankar, petitioner M Ganesan was arrested by the Coimbatore Railway police on theft charges in 2012. Based on a confession statement allegedly given by him in the said case, he was subsequently added as an accused in nine other cases including a theft case registered by Madurai Railway police in 2007.However, Ganesan claimed that it was a matter of mistaken identity and that he had been wrongly arrested in the cases in the place of R Ganesan.

While he was discharged from the main case registered by the Coimbatore police in 2015, the discharge petition he filed before the Madurai court in 2014 was dismissed in 2019, he added and challenged the order.

Hearing his plea, Justice Murali Shankar observed, "It is shocking to note that the impugned order was passed on August 7, 2019, after a lapse of over five years since the filing of the discharge petition. Moreover, this Court is at a loss to understand as to how the learned Magistrate has framed the charges, by keeping the discharge petition pending and as such, the framing of charges is not only improper but is illegal."

Since the petitioner has been discharged from the main case, the question of relying on the confession alleged to have been made in that case for the present case does not arise at all, the judge further added and discharged the petitioner from the Madurai case.

Discharge application
An accused can make a discharge application in the magistrate court after the filing of the charge sheet and before the framing of charges. According to Section 239 of the CrPC, an accused can be discharged from a case if, upon considering the police report and other evidence, the Magistrate considers the charge against the accused to be groundless

