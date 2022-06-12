Madras HC reserves order in plea against weighing of sand in 'units'

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court reserved its orders on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed challenging a G.O. passed by the State government for weighing river sand in 'units' instead of the metric system during sales.
M Rajendran of Tiruchy petitioned that the Water Resources Department had passed the G.O. on January 6, 2022, fixing the basic cost of river sand as Rs 1,000 per unit. Rajendran claimed that the said procedure, in which the government uses the term 'unit' for measuring sand, is in violation of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, and the Tamil Nadu Legal Metrology (Enforcement) Rules, 2011, which stipulate that commodities should be weighed in terms of the metric system.
When the Division Bench, comprising Justices PN Prakash and S Ananthi, heard the plea this week, the government counsel contended that there is no violation in the G.O. and that one unit of sand means 2.83 cubic metres of sand.
Hearing the submissions, the judges reserved their order in the case.
MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court reserved its orders on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed challenging a G.O. passed by the State government for weighing river sand in 'units' instead of the metric system during sales.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
'We can't hold people to ransom by violent protests': Bengal cleric's body to Mamata
'High time PM breaks silence on proliferation of Islamophobic incidents': Tharoor
From security to uncertainty: Post Covid, many elderly return to workforce
COVID surge not harbinger of 'new wave' but 'expected fluctuation': Experts
'Farmers will wage fierce battle if there is no law on MSP': Satya Pal Malik
Scrap and auto markets across the country on radar for child rights breach