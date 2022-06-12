Madurai: Price of banana leaves doubles after supply drop

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The price of bananas has skyrocketed above 100% when compared to normal prices on Saturday in Madurai. This is because of a 50% drop in arrival, said sources. The leaves which were sold at Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per bundle have increased to Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 per bundle on Saturday. In retail, a single leaf that was sold at Rs 2 to Rs 5 is sold at Rs 10 on Saturday, said a wholesale banana leaf trader in Madurai Central Market.



With experts claiming that the price situation is likely to remain hiked for a couple of days, traders, especially small-scale eateries, are facing hardship in getting leaves for serving food items.



Sources said banana leaves arrive from local cultivators from parts of the Madurai and neighbouring districts. From Madurai central markets, the leaves are distributed to several other neighbouring districts. Owing to the consecutive muhurthams and auspicious festivals, the demand for banana leaves for serving food has been constantly up in the district. Notably, the arrival of banana leaves witnessed a drastic fall on Saturday causing prices to surge up.

M Kasi, a banana leaf wholesale trader in Madurai Central Market, said, "The actual need of banana leaf in Madurai per day is 1, 500 to 2,000 bundles based on demand. However, with the supply from cultivators having taken a fall, only 700 bundles of banana leaves arrived at the market on Saturday, which has led to a price hike in the market."

Traders from the market told TNIE that ahead of the Vaikasi Visagam festival, the demand is likely to surge up on Sunday. Further, the supply from local cultivators is likely to return back to normalcy later next week, thus the hiked prices are likely to remain for a couple of days.

Anbarasan, a small eatery shop owner in Madurai, said, "We are planning to use the available stock of leaves for a couple of days as we cannot afford to spend `10 per leaf. We hope the price of banana leaves comes down sooner. Since the plastic papers are banned, we have to rely on the leaf for serving food which is our affordable option."