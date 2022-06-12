STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai: Price of banana leaves doubles after supply drop

Sources said banana leaves arrive from local cultivators from parts of the Madurai and neighbouring districts.

Published: 12th June 2022 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 02:52 AM   |  A+A-

Though banana leaf wholesalers say they have adequate stock right now, they forsee a shortage if the demand continues to grow

(Photo | Nagaraj Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The price of bananas has skyrocketed above 100% when compared to normal prices on Saturday in Madurai. This is because of a 50% drop in arrival, said sources. The leaves which were sold at Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per bundle have increased to Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 per bundle on Saturday. In retail, a single leaf that was sold at Rs 2 to Rs 5 is sold at Rs 10 on Saturday, said a wholesale banana leaf trader in Madurai Central Market.

With experts claiming that the price situation is likely to remain hiked for a couple of days, traders, especially small-scale eateries, are facing hardship in getting leaves for serving food items.

Sources said banana leaves arrive from local cultivators from parts of the Madurai and neighbouring districts. From Madurai central markets, the leaves are distributed to several other neighbouring districts.  Owing to the consecutive muhurthams and auspicious festivals, the demand for banana leaves for serving food has been constantly up in the district. Notably, the arrival of banana leaves witnessed a drastic fall on Saturday causing prices to surge up.

M Kasi, a banana leaf wholesale trader in Madurai Central Market, said, "The actual need of banana leaf in Madurai per day is 1, 500 to 2,000 bundles based on demand. However, with the supply from cultivators having taken a fall, only 700 bundles of banana leaves arrived at the market on Saturday, which has led to a price hike in the market." 

Traders from the market told TNIE that ahead of the Vaikasi Visagam festival, the demand is likely to surge up on Sunday. Further, the supply from local cultivators is likely to return back to normalcy later next week, thus the hiked prices are likely to remain for a couple of days.

Anbarasan, a small eatery shop owner in Madurai, said, "We are planning to use the available stock of leaves for a couple of days as we cannot afford to spend `10 per leaf. We hope the price of banana leaves comes down sooner. Since the plastic papers are banned, we have to rely on the leaf for serving food which is our affordable option." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
banana leaves price rise
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp