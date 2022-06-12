Parents fret about reopening of schools amid spike in Covid cases

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With just a day left to reopen schools, parents say they are worried about the growing number of Covid cases. The number of daily cases has crossed 200 again, after a gap of three months.“There is not enough space in schools. This is an issue that has been flagged numerous times ever since schools were reopened during the pandemic. Social distancing is not possible and children do not wear masks at all times,” said R Sangeetha, parent of a Class 8 student studying at a private school in T Nagar.

Some of them recommended staggered break timings.“It is impossible to stop kids from interacting with each other and sharing food. It has been a couple of years since the students had come to the school and the excitement is high. Different break timings for each class could help control this,” said K Priyanka, an education rights activist.However, teachers say, reopening schools is the only way to go as there have been numerous issues during the pandemic.

“We could not connect with students during online classes. Some students were even confused about the basics. We have to start with basics again and then move on to important topics. Foundation is crucial for children studying in Classes 1 to 5. If we delay reopening schools, the same situation will repeat this academic year, too,” said K Rathnamala, a teacher at a private school in Velachery.

School education authorities, too, said there won’t be any change in school reopening dates.Meanwhile, Stalin appealed to the people to participate in the government’s efforts to eradicate child labour in the State. On the eve of World Day against Child Labour, he said parents must take a pledge to not support child labour.