STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Parents fret about reopening of schools amid spike in Covid cases

Meanwhile, Stalin appealed to the people to participate in the government’s efforts to eradicate child labour in the State.

Published: 12th June 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala-Schools-Reopen-Photos

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With just a day left to reopen schools, parents say they are worried about the growing number of Covid cases. The number of daily cases has crossed 200 again, after a gap of three months.“There is not enough space in schools. This is an issue that has been flagged numerous times ever since schools were reopened during the pandemic. Social distancing is not possible and children do not wear masks at all times,” said R Sangeetha, parent of a Class 8 student studying at a private school in T Nagar. 

Some of them recommended staggered break timings.“It is impossible to stop kids from interacting with each other and sharing food. It has been a couple of years since the students had come to the school and the excitement is high. Different break timings for each class could help control this,” said K Priyanka, an education rights activist.However, teachers say, reopening schools is the only way to go as there have been numerous issues during the pandemic.

“We could not connect with students during online classes. Some students were even confused about the basics. We have to start with basics again and then move on to important topics. Foundation is crucial for children studying in Classes 1 to 5. If we delay reopening schools, the same situation will repeat this academic year, too,” said K Rathnamala, a teacher at a private school in Velachery. 

School education authorities, too, said there won’t be any change in school reopening dates.Meanwhile, Stalin appealed to the people to participate in the government’s efforts to eradicate child labour in the State. On the eve of World Day against Child Labour, he said parents must take a pledge to not support child labour. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid cases Tamil Nadu COVID 19 school reopening
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp