Sathanur fossil park signboards are no longer readable, rue visitors

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Tourists and residents have been lamenting over the condition of signboards put up to direct visitors to the National Fossil Wood Park at Sathanur village in the district. The existing boards are rusted and the letters are not readable, they said.

According to sources, signboards for the park have been placed at four spots - Keela Usennagaram, Kolakkanatham, Sathanur and near Alathur gate. Over time, the boards rusted, making it difficult for tourists to read them.

A Ajith, a resident of Sathanur said, "The Sathanur fossil park has given a special identity to Perambalur, attracting tourists. However, tourists are finding it difficult to spot the location or navigate through. Just as the authorities are giving importance to the Ammonites museum, they have to take into consideration the fossil park too. Signboards have to be set up at public places, including the collectorate and the new bus stand."

Geologist MS Krishnan in 1940 discovered a 12 crore-year-old fossilised tree trunk at the park. The area was developed into a park by the geology department. Following this, a museum and the Sathanur Petrified Tree Education Centre were set up at the park and have been operational since October 2021. The park has been attracting several tourists and students on a daily basis.

S Gunaseelan, a resident of Ariyalur, said, "I went to the park with my kids last week. However, due to a lack of signboards, I had to ask passers-by for directions. This will cause inconvenience to tourists coming from other districts and States."

When contacted, a tourism department official said, "The authorities concerned from the area should send us a proposal and an estimate for signboards. We will take action based on it." The concerned administration must, however, take care of their maintenance, the official added.