Tamil Nadu: Home, health secretaries transferred in major reshuffle of IAS officials

CHENNAI: In a major reshuffle, the DMK government on June 12 transferred more than 30 IAS officials to new posts.

J Radhakrishnan, who was discharging his duties as Health Secretary and played a vital role in management of the department during the pandemic, has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary for Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection Department.

Radhakrishnan served a six-year stint as Health Secretary from 2012 to February 2019. In June 2020, he was brought back as the Health Secretary to handle the Covid crisis. He continued in the same post even after the change in government.

P Senthil Kumar who was an officer on special duty for the Health and Family Welfare department has been transferred and posted as the new Health Secretary of Tamil Nadu.

Phanindra Reddy who was the Commissioner of Commercial Taxes has been appointed as Home Secretary, replacing SK Prabhakar. Prabhakar, who was the Home Secretary during the previous AIADMK regime and left unchanged after DMK assumed charge, has now been posted as commissioner of Revenue Administration.

Pradeep Kumar, K Santhi, Johny Tom Varghese and P Akash have been appointed at the district Collectors of Tiruchirapalli, Dharmapuri, Ramanathapuram and Tenkasi respectively,

Pradeep Yadav, Managing Director, Chennai Metro Rail is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary, Highways and Minor Ports. MA Siddique who is the commissioner of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management will assume charge as CMRL Director. Also, the services of R Kirlosh Kumar, Secretary, Labour Welfare and Skill Development are placed at the disposal of Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board for appointment as its Managing Director.

Darez Ahmed, who was serving as Mission Director, National Health Mission, has been appointed as Commissioner of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj. Jacintha Lazarus is the new Commissioner of Welfare of the Differently Abled and Lavlena IAS has been posted as Commissioner of Food Safety.