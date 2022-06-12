STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Virudhunagar nursing institute chairman arrested for obscene video call to student

Aruppukottai Town police have arrested Daswin John Grace and further investigation is on.

Published: 12th June 2022 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The chairman of a private nursing institute in Aruppukottai was arrested on Saturday for making obscene video calls to a female student six months ago. Following this, students blocked the roads to register their protest against Chairman TM Daswin John Grace (40), a native of Kanniyakumari district.

"We expressed our worries over education. College officials held talks and the protest was dispersed," they added. Aruppukottai Town police have arrested Daswin John Grace and further investigation is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virudhunagar
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp