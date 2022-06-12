Virudhunagar nursing institute chairman arrested for obscene video call to student

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The chairman of a private nursing institute in Aruppukottai was arrested on Saturday for making obscene video calls to a female student six months ago. Following this, students blocked the roads to register their protest against Chairman TM Daswin John Grace (40), a native of Kanniyakumari district.

"We expressed our worries over education. College officials held talks and the protest was dispersed," they added. Aruppukottai Town police have arrested Daswin John Grace and further investigation is on.