STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Work together to contain Covid: Stalin

Stalin said vaccines were the only weapon against the pandemic and the government was committed to administering vaccines to all.

Published: 12th June 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin and other officials at the Covid review meeting at the Secretariat on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following reports of rising Covid-19 cases in the State, Chief Minister MK Stalin convened a review meeting at the Secretariat on Saturday to discuss containment strategies.Covid-19 clusters were recently identified at a few educational institutions in Chennai. Also, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, and Coimbatore districts had reported a spike in cases. 

During the meeting, the CM instructed officials concerned to ready treatment facilities and asked the departments of health, local bodies, municipal administration, revenue, and disaster management to work together to curb the spread of the infection.

Saturation testing should be carried out even if one Covid-19 case is identified at workplaces, celebrations, meetings, and other programmes. Officials should take steps to spread awareness about Covid-19 safety measures such as wearing face masks, washing hands, maintaining socialdistancing, carrying out tests, and undergoing treatment.

Stalin said vaccines were the only weapon against the pandemic and the government was committed to administering vaccines to all.So far, 93.82% of the adult people in the State have been vaccinated with the first dose and 82.94% have been vaccinated with two doses. Going by the available data, 43 lakh people are yet to take the first dose and 1.20 crore have yet to take the second dose.He ordered officials to spread awareness among the public on the importance of vaccine and encourage them to come forward to take it. Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and other officials were present.

Clusters at educational institutions add to worry
Covid-19 clusters were recently identified at a few educational institutions in Chennai. Also, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, and Coimbatore districts had reported a spike in cases

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin COVID 19 Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp