Work together to contain Covid: Stalin

CHENNAI: Following reports of rising Covid-19 cases in the State, Chief Minister MK Stalin convened a review meeting at the Secretariat on Saturday to discuss containment strategies.Covid-19 clusters were recently identified at a few educational institutions in Chennai. Also, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, and Coimbatore districts had reported a spike in cases.

During the meeting, the CM instructed officials concerned to ready treatment facilities and asked the departments of health, local bodies, municipal administration, revenue, and disaster management to work together to curb the spread of the infection.

Saturation testing should be carried out even if one Covid-19 case is identified at workplaces, celebrations, meetings, and other programmes. Officials should take steps to spread awareness about Covid-19 safety measures such as wearing face masks, washing hands, maintaining socialdistancing, carrying out tests, and undergoing treatment.

Stalin said vaccines were the only weapon against the pandemic and the government was committed to administering vaccines to all.So far, 93.82% of the adult people in the State have been vaccinated with the first dose and 82.94% have been vaccinated with two doses. Going by the available data, 43 lakh people are yet to take the first dose and 1.20 crore have yet to take the second dose.He ordered officials to spread awareness among the public on the importance of vaccine and encourage them to come forward to take it. Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and other officials were present.

